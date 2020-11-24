Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Chapter 12 Fulfilled His Childhood Dream

✖

The Mandalorian has definitely been exceeding fans' expectations when it comes to the Star Wars universe, with each new episode introducing some wildly different new additions to the franchise's canon. Between the various Easter eggs and character appearances, the new season has undeniably fulfilled the wishes of some fans -- and apparently, of one of the series' stars. Omid Abtahi, who plays Dr. Pershing on The Mandalorian, briefly returned in the series' most recent episode, "Chapter 12: The Siege", after not being seen since early in Season 1. If that wasn't awesome enough, Abtahi recently revealed on social media that the appearance - as a hologram delivering a message to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) - fulfilled his childhood dream of being a Star Wars hologram. Shortly after the episode aired, Abtahi tweeted "I remember being 10 years old and seeing a hologram for the first time and thinking 'COOOOL!!! I want to be a hologram one day!' Well, The Galaxy responded."

I remember being 10 years old and seeing a hologram for the first time and thinking “COOOOL!!! I want to be a hologram one day!” Well, The Galaxy responded.#TheMandalorian #Thisismostcertainlytheway pic.twitter.com/PPbBthqnyP — Omid Abtahi (@AbtahiOmid) November 21, 2020

Given how iconic holograms have been within the Star Wars franchise, Abtahi's aspiration is definitely understandable -- which makes the fact that it was able to come to fruition all the more adorable. Dr. Pershing's role in the episode also proved to be pretty pivotal, as he delivered key information regarding exactly what the Empire wants with The Child, and also helped fans look at midichlorians in a whole new way.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Thus far, Season 2 has seen the arrival of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

