Stargate SG-1 Actor Cliff Simon Dead at 58

Actor Cliff Simon, best known for starring in the Stargate SG-1 franchise as the villain character Ba’al, passed away in Tuesday, March 9. Simon's wife confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: "To Friends, family and fans, It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident. He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, 'acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am.'"

Simon previously appeared in multiple episodes of the Sci-fi channel original series, popping up across its seven seasons and even appearing in the Stargate: Continuum direct-to-video film that premiered after the show concluded. His other television acting credits include Nash Bridges, 24, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Castle, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. He also lent his voice to video game projects over the years including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and The Order: 1886, and also hosted the Travel Channel original series Into the Unknown just last year.

"He was SO much more - a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author," the post from Simon's wife continued. "There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was and always will be the love of my life and there is unimaginable heartbreak. A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple. I know this is a shock and will hit hard but we hope you can respect our need for privacy at this time."

Stargate fans and co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to Simon, with actress Simone Bailly writing:

Thank you @cliffmsimon for sharing your smile and talent with all of us. I feel so fortunate to have known you. I think I speak for the entire Stargate family when I say, we love you Cliff Simon! ❤️🙏✨ #Legend #Baal #StargateSG1 💫

Our thoughts go out to Cliff's family and friends during this difficult time.