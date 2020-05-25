DC's Stargirl: "Icicle" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Icicle," the third episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on the network on Tuesday, June 2nd, one day after the episode debuts on DC Universe. The series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who moves from California to Nebraska following her mother's marriage to Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson.) Soon after her arrival in Nebraska, Courtney discovers the cosmic staff in Pat's things, becoming the hero Stargirl. In "Icicle," Courtney faces her most dangerous foe yet, prompting her to ask for Pat's help.

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," series creator Geoff Johns explained previously. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Icicle" below and read on for photos from the episode.

“Icicle”: After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent (NEIL JACKSON).”

New episodes of Stargirl debut Mondays on DC Universe and then debut the next day on The CW. "Icicle" is set to air on the network on June 2.