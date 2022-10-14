Stilt-Man Considered For She-Hulk According To Writer (Exclusive)

The obscure Marvel villain Stilt-Man was almost a participant in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. One of the many highlights of the Disney+ series was all of the surprise cameos and guest appearances. C-list characters such as Leap Frog and the Wrecking Crew, along with bigger stars like Smart Hulk, Wong, and Daredevil have all played a part in Jennifer Walters' legal comedy. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Zeb Wells was on hand at New York Comic Con, where he revealed to ComicBook.com how Stilt-Man and other characters almost made their way onto the show.

Zeb Wells spoke to ComicBook.com at NYCC, where he was asked if there were other characters considered for Emil Blonsky's ranch compound. "Yes, for sure. We went through a lot of them. I think Stilt-Man was probably thrown in there at one point," Wells said. "Saracen, he started off as someone else we couldn't get for some reason. I think there is a character at Marvel called 'The Matador' and we couldn't use him [laughs]."

Who Is Stilt-Man in the Marvel Universe?

Created by Wally Wood, Stilt-Man debuted in 1965's Daredevil #8. As his name suggests, Stilt-Man wears a suit of armor that allows him to extend his legs to impressive heights. He's primarily been a Daredevil villain, although other heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man have fought him as well.

It is possible fans could see Stilt-Man pop up down the line in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in projects such as Armor Wars, Ironheart, Thunderbolts, or even the next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

While the She-Hulk finale doesn't confirm a Season 2 is on the way, it is heavily alluded to. During the big fight sequence involving She-Hulk, a Hulked-up Todd, Bruce Banner's Smart Hulk, and Abomination, She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall to complain about how the storyline has gone off the rails. This leads She-Hulk to confront the writers of her show, who point her to a mysterious K.E.V.I.N. who is calling the shots behind the scenes.

K.E.V.I.N. is revealed to be an A.I. brain that calculates what fans want to see out of Marvel Studios projects. She-Hulk transforms back to Jen – since her CGI is very costly – and makes her final case against changing her finale. During this discussion, a "next season" is referenced, as well as the potential for She-Hulk to appear on the big screen, though K.E.V.I.N. shoots that option down.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.