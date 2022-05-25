Stranger Things Creators Have Idea for Spinoff but Only Finn Wolfhard Knows

✖

The runaway success of Stranger Things, one of Netflix's biggest original series, has yet to officially spawn any spinoffs at the streaming service but that doesn't mean there haven't been talks of it. Both Netflix and series creators the Duffer brothers have teased previously that it's something they've considered but now in a new interview the pair have revealed they actually have a proper idea for a spinoff. Before we put the cart before the horse, the pair are quick to say that they haven't' actually written anything as far as the spinoff idea goes and only one other person knows what it is, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, and he only knows because he guessed correctly.

"We do have an idea for a spinoff that we're super excited about ... but we haven't told anyone the idea yet, much less written it," the Duffer brothers told Variety. "We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it's very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard – who is one crazy smart kid – correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!"

In the past the duo have revealed that they have a very high bar for any potential spinoffs to the series, noting that they don't think it can be done just for the sake of making a spinoff. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Matt Duffer said that they have "some ideas," but added: "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not." In the same interview the pair noted they wouldn't pursue any spinoff ideas if they felt like a retread of what they'd already done, saying any other story set in the universe would need to be "its own distinct thing."

Stranger Things season 4 will begin six months after the events of season three and that the cast will largely be fractured, split across multiple locations. While much of the cast remains in Hawkins, Indiana, the Byers family and Eleven have moved off to California, not to mention Chief Hopper is stuck in the wintery cold of Russia. The first batch of episodes will be released on May 27th with Part II of the season arriving on July 1. The streamer also used their time in making this announcement to confirm that the series will officially wrap up with its fifth season, a timetable for that season however wasn't confirmed.