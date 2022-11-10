Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown's Waffle Opinions Will Make You Question Everything

Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history and it will soon wrap up its run with their soon-to-be filmed fifth season. Netflix will bring back the original cast, with some of the characters that have perished along the way rumored to return like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Brown has been doing the press tour for her upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, and she recently revealed that she's used her Stranger Things fame to get out of traffic tickets, and now she's removing the veil on another big detail from the behind-the-scenes of the series. During a recent episode of WIRED's series where celebrities answer the most asked questions about them from Google and the actress revealed that, unlike Eleven, she actually hates waffles.

"No, I don't, and people think I do," Brown said in the video. "But actually in Stranger Things I had a little spit bucket next to me, and I'd spit into it because I couldn't swallow the waffles because I'd gag."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and was followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!