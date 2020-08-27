Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using Racial Slur, Apologizes for Confusion

✖

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has denied using a racial slur and apologized to his fans for the confusion surrounding it. A video of the Netflix star singing along to a song that used the N-word. (Chris Brown and Lil Dick’s “Freaky Friday.”) Now, Schnapp took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight and let his fans know it didn’t go down like that. However, that wouldn’t stop social media from getting #noahschnappisoverparty trending. The Stranger Things actor clarified that he was using “neighbor” as a replacement word in the song and told his fans that he was truly sorry for the mix-up. These sorts of videos pop up a lot for young stars as a sort of side effect of attaining that kind of fame so early in life. You effectively grow up on the Internet and as the old adage goes, “The Internet is forever.”

He wrote, “Hi guys. Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word “neighbor” over the n word. I would truly never say the n word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ’neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did. I hope you can all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends would also never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation. I apologize for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why its is found offensive and I am so sorry.”

When the story of Schnapp's Twitter account being hacked broke recently, a lot of fans were wondering if the entire thing was a publicity stunt of some kind. Well, Strange Things star Joe Keery has had his brushes with fans trying to dissect every little thing and he told THR that the next season’s secrets will be worth the wait.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery said to the publication "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

