Stranger Things Fans Discover Noah Schnapp's Summer Job

Stranger Things fans can't believe Noah Schnapp's summer job. People discovered that the Netflix actor is spending his time as a lifeguard. Let the Billy jokes flow as the pictures began making the rounds on social media. It's interesting to note that while these young performers are worldwide stars, they are still young adults as well. It's nice to get a wholesome interaction with the cast before the Duffer Brothers rip everyone's hearts out next season. Things are going to get messy then. So, go ahead and enjoy these lifeguard vibes down below.

Speaking of the series creators, The Duffers recently said that next season they're going to focus more on Will and build that storyline. "I think that's super exciting," Schnapp told Variety.

noah schnapp having a summer lifeguard job is sending me pic.twitter.com/s2eR0Lo50R — kay bowen (@rinasvrse) July 6, 2022

"I called them a few weeks ago and I was like, 'What's your plan with Will? Like, with his sexuality, but also with the Upside Down and all of that?' They have a lot to get to. They're still working it out, but they have their end goal." he added. "There's so many different things they have to address. Obviously, we hope for a coming out scene, and I also want to see them address this connection to the Mind Flayer and how that fits into the world. And I've always been wondering, why was Will the first victim and the first one captured? I just want to see it all tie in and all work out. So I'm excited to see what happens."

