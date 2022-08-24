Stranger Things Fans Discover Noah Schnapp's Summer Job
Stranger Things fans can't believe Noah Schnapp's summer job. People discovered that the Netflix actor is spending his time as a lifeguard. Let the Billy jokes flow as the pictures began making the rounds on social media. It's interesting to note that while these young performers are worldwide stars, they are still young adults as well. It's nice to get a wholesome interaction with the cast before the Duffer Brothers rip everyone's hearts out next season. Things are going to get messy then. So, go ahead and enjoy these lifeguard vibes down below.
Speaking of the series creators, The Duffers recently said that next season they're going to focus more on Will and build that storyline. "I think that's super exciting," Schnapp told Variety.
noah schnapp having a summer lifeguard job is sending me pic.twitter.com/s2eR0Lo50R— kay bowen (@rinasvrse) July 6, 2022
"I called them a few weeks ago and I was like, 'What's your plan with Will? Like, with his sexuality, but also with the Upside Down and all of that?' They have a lot to get to. They're still working it out, but they have their end goal." he added. "There's so many different things they have to address. Obviously, we hope for a coming out scene, and I also want to see them address this connection to the Mind Flayer and how that fits into the world. And I've always been wondering, why was Will the first victim and the first one captured? I just want to see it all tie in and all work out. So I'm excited to see what happens."
noah schnapp: is working as a lifeguard— goan 🌈 (@sinceubeengoan) August 24, 2022
me in that pool: pic.twitter.com/mV8sGtZ0Og
Everyone was so happy and proud of Gaten Matarazzo for getting a job as a waiter at a restaurant to help his family and he literally said it was also to "keep him grounded" – Noah Schnapp gets a summer job as a lifeguard, says the same and everyone hates him for it? 🤔— Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) August 24, 2022
noah schnapp being a lifeguard and saving people from drowning is a bad thing now apparently wtf— tia (@Iwtstia) August 24, 2022
noah schnapp's (an actor from stranger things) job as a lifeguard basically means he cosplays as billy (a character from stranger things who was a lifeguard) everyday pic.twitter.com/ZmoKVRKMQO— Madison the Baleful 💀🏳️⚧️ (@tired_madison) August 24, 2022
noah schnapp shows that ppl don’t let celebs be normal. y’all are acting like he killed god for just being a lifeguard.— evelyn hugo supremacist 🍒 (@immortalklauss) August 24, 2022
"Stranger Things" Actor Noah Schnapp Has a Summer Job as a Lifeguard aka A Regular Teenager Did a Regular Teenager Thing— ashtray's cousin (@rckstrnaya) August 24, 2022
i’m living for how normal celebrities are becoming. noah schnapp the summer lifeguard who’s mom still grounds him, then there’s tom hardy over here winning a jiu jitsu tournament. loving it.— zanadu (@mulberrystwhore) August 24, 2022
I just read that Noah Schnapp is working part time as a lifeguard. Imagine drowning and Will Byers is the one that saves you 😂 do what you gotta do, Noah. I respect the hustle.— Eddie Munsons Rings (@robpattsheaux) August 24, 2022