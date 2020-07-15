Stranger Things Fans Share Their Love for the Series on Its Premiere Anniversary

Back in 2016, Netflix had already delivered audiences a number of compelling series, from House of Cards to Orange Is the New Black to Daredevil, but with those projects having an established following either due to preexisting narratives or famous names attached to them, it was no surprise when those series became successes. On July 15, 2016, the series unveiled the all-new eight-episode series Stranger Things, whose most well-known participant was star Winona Ryder, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer had previously worked on a number of sci-fi and thriller TV shows. In a matter of days, the series went on to become one of the most talked-about events of the summer, paving the way towards the program becoming a pop-culture juggernaut in the years since.

It's hard to overstate the impact Stranger Things has had in the entertainment industry, not only with the series itself being one of Netflix's flagship series, but with how it paved the way for its stars to make the leap to the big screen in massive franchises. Making the series' achievements even more impressive is that there was very little marketing ahead of its release, allowing the series to earn its following entirely organically.

To celebrate the series' premiere, fans are sharing what they love about Stranger Things on social media. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!