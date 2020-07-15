Stranger Things Fans Share Their Love for the Series on Its Premiere Anniversary
Back in 2016, Netflix had already delivered audiences a number of compelling series, from House of Cards to Orange Is the New Black to Daredevil, but with those projects having an established following either due to preexisting narratives or famous names attached to them, it was no surprise when those series became successes. On July 15, 2016, the series unveiled the all-new eight-episode series Stranger Things, whose most well-known participant was star Winona Ryder, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer had previously worked on a number of sci-fi and thriller TV shows. In a matter of days, the series went on to become one of the most talked-about events of the summer, paving the way towards the program becoming a pop-culture juggernaut in the years since.
It's hard to overstate the impact Stranger Things has had in the entertainment industry, not only with the series itself being one of Netflix's flagship series, but with how it paved the way for its stars to make the leap to the big screen in massive franchises. Making the series' achievements even more impressive is that there was very little marketing ahead of its release, allowing the series to earn its following entirely organically.
To celebrate the series' premiere, fans are sharing what they love about Stranger Things on social media. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!
Picture This
picture this: the year is 2016. stranger things season 1 just dropped on netflix. ur obsessed with eleven, finding will, and steve's hair. life is good. https://t.co/3r3bN2Lvpb— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2020
Thank You
thank you @Stranger_Things @strangerwriters pic.twitter.com/8vIdN4hSvX— amelia ミ☆ (@ameliailyshine) July 15, 2020
Mileven Begins
happy 4 years of stranger things! where mileven all started 💞💞🥺 pic.twitter.com/G1Yu4AvECA— taegs (@milevenfilms) July 15, 2020
Accidental Discovery
I remember 4 years ago accidentally binging Stranger Things the first day it came out because I got so hyped for an 80s show & jealous I was never part of an 80s adventure gang who rode bikes & discovered aliens. Still jealous tbh— MJ (@miss_mjoy) July 15, 2020
Four Years
Best Season
It’s been 4 years since the best season of stranger things came out. pic.twitter.com/UswiBkQCcJ— ً (@hoppcer) July 15, 2020
Things Got Strange
4 years ago today, the world got stranger... #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ZyhivUGJRK— things_could_be_stranger (@ThingsCouldBeST) July 15, 2020
Happy Birthday
happy birthday stranger things pic.twitter.com/uTPmbq7bsE— 𝘭𝘺𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘢 (@1980swannabe) July 15, 2020
Time for That Talk
stranger things came out four years ago today and i think we should have that conversation pic.twitter.com/CQY4hd54jg— ✿ ☼ four years of stranger things! (@lumaxify) July 15, 2020
Winona Forever
The first season of Stranger Things was released 4 years ago on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Y2RPL3SFid— best of winona ryder (@BESTOFWlNONA) July 15, 2020
