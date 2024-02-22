Suits LA Casts Fan-Favorite The Walking Dead Actor Alongside Stephen Amell

Suits had a huge resurgence on streaming platforms last year which has led to the announcement of a new spinoff series. The new NBC show will be called Suits: LA, and it will be set in the same world as the original series. It was announced last week that Arrow star Stephen Amell had been cast as the show's lead, and more casting news is starting to pour in. According to a new report from Deadline, The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt is set to lead the series opposite Amell.

McDermitt is playing Stuart Lane who is described as "energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed."

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is writing the pilot and will executive produce the show along with former Suits executive producers Dave Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. Victoria Mahoney (Seven Seconds, Grey's Anatomy) will helm the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. If the pilot goes to series, it will likely debut in the 2024/2025 season.

What Is Suits: La About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP, spoke at the U.K. industry conference Content London last year and teased new details about the Suits spinoff.

"We are working on it right now," Springborn shared. "It's so fun and happy."

During the conference, Springborn went on to explain that continuing an already-explored world like Suits was a draw for buyers. "A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch," she said. "Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix."

"It is amazing looking people in great clothes but at the core of it you can't have a show that's successful with just that," Springborn added. "It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Springborn also referred to the Suits spinoff as a "prestigural," which is a combination of "prestige drama" and "procedural." "Someone said [it] to me the other day and I was like, 'OK, I've never heard this before I think that's clear,'" she shared.

Are you excited about Suits: LA? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about the new series.