Super Bowl: Danny Ramirez Explains Why Doritos Dinamitas are Nostalgic for Him

You may recognize Danny Ramirez for his role as Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which he'll reprise in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World), or you may know him from playing "Fanboy" in Top Gun: Maverick. Or you might recognize Danny Ramirez from his Doritos Dinamitas Super Bowl commercial. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview for the ad, Ramirez opened up about why this ad and the flavor he's promoting meant so much to him.

"We were on set and I tried it for the first time. I had like flashbacks because it's it tastes like authentically like these chips that I used to have, like, outside of soccer, like a soccer stadium in Lugano that, I mean, he go where my mom is from and they used to, like, grab these chips, they put them in a bag, they put spice and lime and they shake it up. And then as you eat it, it's like dripping with spice and lime and you have it's amazing. And I had never like, come across this flavor. And here I am, day one on set, and I'm like, All right, let me try it. Let me try this. And I had it and it instantly brought me back and I was like, I already have my favorite."

He continued, "I don't care how the rest tastes, none of them are going to bring me back down memory lane in the way that that these did. And so it was cool to like have that be the hero bag as well."

Danny Ramirez Talks Captain America 4

Ramirez also had time in our chat about the Dinamitas to tease Captain America: Brave New World, and his co-star in the Marvel Studios movie, Harrison Ford. The Indiana Jones star takes on the role of General "Thunderbolt" Ross for the film, taking over a part previously played by the late William Hurt in earlier MCU movies.

"If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional," Ramirez smirked. "He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom."