The CW Orders Superhero Dramedy Based on ‘Super Clean’ Graphic Novel

The CW's roster of comic book television shows might be about to grow even more.

The network has put the live-action dramedy Super Clean into development, according to Deadline. The series is based on SuperClean, the forthcoming graphic novel created by Heath Amodio and Cullen Bunn.

Super Clean will explore the superhero genre from a human side, as the series follows a crew that cleans up the wreckage of superhero battles. Becky Masters, an uber-organized and brilliant human, and her ragtag team of non-powered cohorts navigate the danger and drama of "cleaning up" after superheroes and villains, all while Becky works to prove her superhero boyfriend is innocent of a dastardly crime.

The television project will hail from CBS TV Studios and Sascha Rothchild, who currently serves as a co-executive producer for Netflix's GLOW. Rothchild will be writing the pilot, and will be executive producing with Amodio, John Baldecchi, and Doug Berry. Bunn will serve as a producer.

Comic book fans will surely be intrigued by Super Clean, especially since a similar version of the concept has almost made its way onto TV several times. A Damage Control TV series was in development with ABC and Marvel back in 2015, but the pilot never became a reality, and the group ultimately made their debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming. DC Comics set out to do something similar in 2016 with NBC's Powerless, but the project was later retooled to be about a company that designs gadgets for average people to survive superhero antics.

Super Clean is just the latest comic book-related property to enter development at The CW, with the network also entertaining the possibility of Project 13 and Batwoman shows. If the network does pick up Super Clean, it will join a pretty stacked roster of comic book TV shows, including The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale, and iZombie.

Are you excited to see Super Clean possibly hit the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.