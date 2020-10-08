Supernatural Cast, Creator, and More To Host a Watch Party Tonight to Promote Voting

✖

Supernatural star Misha Collins announced today that he had assembled a massive group of Supernatural actors and a handful of Democratic political figures for a Supernatural watch party tonight. Beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT, Collins has wrangled series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, executive producer Robert Singer, and more than thirty fan-favorite guest stars for a "Watch Party for Democracy" on Zoom. U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Doug Jones will also be in attendance, along with former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Senate hopeful MJ Hegar. Hegar and Booker have created videos with Collins in the past.

Collins has set the Zoom call up so that fans who can't participate directly in the Zoom, will still be able to watch it live on his YouTube page or social media accounts. This feels like a huge boon for East Coast fans, who can watch the show and then also sit back and watch the fireworks on the Watch Party For Democracy, which is bound to be pretty boisterous.

Due in part to the massive success of The Boys on Amazon, Kripke has not returned to play a role in the series' final season. His participation in this event, then, is an exciting moment for fans of the series who had hoped to get some of his insight on the last year of what will undoubtedly be the defining achievement of his career.

The irony is that, if not for the pandemic-related delays, Supernatural would be over by now and if this event were to happen at all, it would likely be a reunion for everyone, not just Kripke.

Tonight, Supernatural returns for the final seven episodes of its fifteenth and final season. The long-running supernatural drama is wrapping up a story that pits the Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester against, basically, God. At the end of last season, the pair squared off with the omnipotent Chuck Shurley (Rob Benedict), and he essentially started unleashing plagues against them. Supernatural is his favorite show, but they didn't give him the finale he wanted, and so it's time to go to war. Ignoring how meta that all feels on a few levels at this point, the war in question is picking up some serious steam over the next few episodes.

The final seven episodes of Supernatural's fifteen-season run kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series finale will air on November 19.