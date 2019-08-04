The CW President Mark Pedowitz Speaks Out on Supernatural Ending

This October, Supernatural will hit The CW for its final season after nearly 15 years on the air. It’s one of the longest shows to ever hit the channel — in fact, it’s the lone show still active from when the network went by The WB in the early to mid-2000s. Needless to say, the show’s been an integral part of Warner Brothers Television for quite some time and The CW president Mark Pedowitz made sure to express as much at a recent TCA stop.

Speaking with television critics and other entertainment press at the summer stop on the 2019 TCA Press Tour, Pedowitz thanked Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki for their time dedicated to the show.

“All I can tell you is that Jared, Jensen, Peter Roth from Warner Brothers Studio and myself, had a very, very long, sad, heartbreaking discussion and we all came to understand what the guys wanted to do,” Pedowitz said. “They wanted to go out still relevant. They wanted to go be with their families. They wanted to see what else was out in the world and you know what? As we always said, and I said this many times, when they are ready to stop, we will stop. For them — and for Stephen Amell on Arrow — these shows are going out the way the way they were supposed to go….but if you can convince them to come back, I’m open!”

It was announced prior to the end of Season 14 the horror-based show would be ending after its fifteenth season, something now in production. Both Padalecki and Ackles were on-hand at WonderCon earlier this year, where they explained to fans why they ultimately made the decision to pull the plug on the show.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” Padelecki told the audience.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

The final season of Supernatural bows October 10th starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.