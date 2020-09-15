Supernatural: New "Last Holiday" Photos Preview the Final Season's Return

The CW has released photos for "Last Holiday" the upcoming 14th episode of Supernatural's 15th and final season scheduled to air on Thursday, October 8th. The episode will mark the beloved series' return after unexpectedly going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut production down on the series. At that time, the show had filmed up to episode 18, but the way that the series is edited prevented filmed episodes from airing until now.

"Essentially, we just pressed a giant pause button. We were one day into our second to last episode, and we were so close," Ackles said of the production's shutdown earlier this year. "I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it's the show that will never end."

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote at the time. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

As for what to expect in "Last Holiday", the photos show the Winchester brothers a little holiday cheer -- including Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween just by taking a look at the details in the photos. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams.

Supernatural's final season will continue on October 8th, with its series finale airing on November 19th.