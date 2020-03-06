Supernatural: Ruby and Jo to Meet in Final Season

It was touch and go for a while whether they were going to be able to twist the actors’ arms to come back, but it seems Supernatural has finally managed to secure a commitment from Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki for the final season of the long-running CW drama. Their characters — Ruby and Jo — are the latest in a parade of fan-favorite guest star and former friends and foes to come back to spend just a little more time with the Winchesters. Last week, The CW revealed that Kim Rhodes will return to reprise her role as Sheriff Jody Mills in “Galaxy Brain,” the March 16 episode of Supernatural, which brings the show back after a brief hiatus.

Mills — along with Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) — was supposed to be one of the leads of Wayward Sisters, a spinoff series that never went forward, although it had a backdoor pilot in season 13 of Supernatural. It was the second unsuccessful attempt at a Supernatural spinoff, after Bloodlines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis for an upcoming episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” which will air on March 23. Entertainment Weekly broke the news ahead of The CW’s release of the synopsis, which will likely come later today.

“A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”

The two of them coming face to face is a fun moment for fans and for the pair of real-life friends, but it never seemed likely to happen given that Ruby died at the end of season four, and Jo never even appeared until season 13. But given the surreal nature of the season — and God as their big bad — anything seems like it can happen as Supernatural rounds the last curve, the Impala nearly coming up on two wheels.

The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.