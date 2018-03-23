‘Supernatural’ And ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Extended Trailer Released

It looks like the Winchester Brothers are about to get real animated. The leads of Supernatural will have a big mystery on their hands when they get sucked into the TV world of Scooby-Doo, and fans are ready for the much-awaited crossover. So, it is a good thing The CW just shared an extended trailer for the event on Youtube.

If that doesn’t make you say jinkies, then what will?

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, an extended look at the Scooby-Doo and Supernatural crossover has gone live. The clip begins with Dean and Sam Winchester walking into one of their many motel joints, but things get weird when they are sucked into the TV. When the pair come to, they realize they have been taken to an animated world, but isn’t just any universe.

No, it’s the world of Scooby-Doo, and Dean has never been so excited. He’s apparently a big fan of the crime-solving pooch.

The nostalgic trailer brings each of the Mystery Inc. gang to life as the hunters introduce themselves, but things don’t stay PG for long. When a murder most foul goes down, Dean breaks out the swears and recruits the Scooby-Doo gang to help them solve the mystery. Oh, and Sam tries to convince Dean they need to head home. However, it looks like the older Winchester is way too busy trying to shag Daphne to care.

The crossover seems to be a fun-filled one, and fans are excited for it to drop on March 29. Recently, the creator of Supernatural opened up about the “ScoobyNatural’ event, and Eric Kripke had nothing but praise for the mash-up.

“I haven’t seen the live action bookends yet, but I did get slipped all the animated stuff, which I have seen…and it’s amazing! It’s so awesome,” Kripke told TV Line.

“As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it’s one of the moments in my career where I’m, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I’ve been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing.”

Are you excited for this cartoon crossover? Will Dean have to fight Fred if he wants to seduce Daphne?