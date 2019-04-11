‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for Supernatural‘s fourteenth season, titled “Moriah.” The episode has the distinction of being the final time the long-running hit series will have a “season finale,” since the network recently confirmed that Supernatural will end after next season, making next year’s finale the series finale instead. The series, which has created one of the most sprawling and supportive networks of fans in all of entertainment (known affectionately as the SPN family), will have a year-long victory lap — but first, it looks like things are going to get pretty scary for the Winchesters and their own found family.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” series star Jared Padelecki told the audience at a recent convention. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” co-star Jensen Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis here: ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON A SHOCKING SEASON FINALE – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb.

Are you sad to see Supernatural come to an end? Let us know in the comments! The series airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The season finale, “Moriah,” will debut on April 25.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!