‘Supernatural’ Producer Teases Castiel and Sam’s Angsty Mission

If you are desperate for more Supernatural, you don’t have to wait much longer. The fan-favorite series will return to The CW this week, giving the world a chance to check up on the Winchester brothers once more. But, according to a new interview, it seems Sam will be undertaking one angsty mission with Castiel soon.

So, as usual, you’ll want to check out Supernatural‘s season premiere with tissues in hand.

Not long ago, TV Line spoke with Andrew Dabb, the executive producer on Supernatural. It was there fans learned a bit more about Sam and Castiel’s part in season 14, and Dabb stressed the pair were solely focused on saving Dean.

When the producer was asked how Sam and Castiel are coping with Dean’s possession, Dabb said they are as determined as they are distraught.

“They’re all coping in their own ways. For Sam, obviously, he’s extremely driven to find Dean. He’s mobilized everyone he can think of, including the Apocalypse World hunters, to do this,” the producer said.

“Cas is very much the same way. Cas is very much like, “We have to find him.” He’s going to certain people, possibly with black eyes, who he would not normally contact, but he’s looking for their help to find Dean.”

Continuing, Dabb went so far as to say Castiel is prioritizing Dean above anything going on in Heaven. After all, the pearly gates are shuttered in the wake of Lucifer’s death and God’s long-time absence. However, it doesn’t sound like Castiel will be heading up to Heaven to fix anything until Dean has been found and successfully de-exorcised.

Of course, there is no telling how Team Free Will is going to pull Michael from Dean. The angel finally took possession of Dean in the finale of season 13, leaving a de-powered Jack and Sam at a loss. When Supernatural returns, fans will check in on Michael/Dean as the archangel learns more about mankind, and fans know such a mission can only go poorly if Michael is in charge.

“Stranger in a Strange Land” premieres Thursday, Oct. 11th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. You can check out its synopsis below:

“ALL HANDS ON DECK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean (Jensen Ackles), who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters.”