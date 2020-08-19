Supernatural Final Season: First Look Since Filming Resumed

✖

The Supernatural Tape Ball Instagram account on Tuesday revealed the first photo of Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki back on set since production resumed. The CW suspended the production of Supernatural's final season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production is back on with increased precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. The post on the Supernatural Tape Ball reads, "When their Covid test results come in before yours." You can take a look at the photo below. This photo post comes after The CW announced the series will return to air its final episode in October, bringing the long-running show to its conclusion.

On Padelcki's birthday, Ackles shared the last photo he had of the two of them on set together from before the production hiatus. "Unfortunately, this is the last pic I have of all of us on set together. Our faces say it all. The uncertainty, the emotion, the fear of not knowing how it will all go or more importantly, how @jaredpadalecki will handle a birthday without us. You’ll be just fine, buck-o. We’ll be back in that beautiful car to celebrate soon enough. (Hopefully). Happy Birthday, brother. See ya soon. #spnfamily"

Ackles also commented in April on the delay in finishing production, saying, "Essentially, we just pressed a giant pause button. We were one day into our second to last episode, and we were so close. I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it's the show that will never end."

According to the synopsis, "The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

"Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with... anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself."

Noth Ackles and Padalecki have their first post-Supernatural gigs lined up. Ackles will join Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy. Padelecki will remain on The CW as the lead of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Supernatural returns to The CW on October 8th.

