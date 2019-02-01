‘Supernatural’ Renewed for Season 15 by The CW

The Winchesters’ ride is far from over, as The CW has officially renewed Supernatural for a fifteenth season.

The news came during the network’s panel at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, where Supernatural was one of ten established shows to earn a renewal.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers.” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

Supernatural‘s latest season placed the show in some pretty new territory, as Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) was possessed by Michael. This season has also seen Supernatural cross 300 episodes, which it will celebrate in next week’s episode.

“Many shows say, ‘Oh, it’s a family, it feels like family, and everyone loves each other.’” Samantha Smith, who will return in the 300th episode as Mary Winchester, said in a recent interview. “The difference about this show is that I think it really takes it to a next level, and there are multiple families within the family. So there’s the fandom family, and the cast family, and the cast and crew family, and it is what has propelled it to this point.”

“I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will return as John Winchester, added. “And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special. I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

