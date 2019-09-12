Supernatural Cast and Crew Tease God’s Villainous Role in Final Season

Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season is set to debut in a little less than a month, and it sounds like it will pit the Winchesters against a pretty formidable foe. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Supernatural‘s cast and crew teased what fans can expect in the finale twenty episodes, particularly with regards to God (Rob Benedict), who goes by the name “Chuck”. In the Season 14 finale, Chuck revealed that he had essentially been engineering every twist and turn the Winchesters’ lives for his entertainment, and proceeded to unleash a horde of zombies from Hell. As co-showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed, that will impact the Winchesters pretty profoundly going into their last hurrah.

“God’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes, and now Sam and Dean are really trying to break free for the first time in their lives,” Dabb revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That concept of free will is expected to pose a unique challenge for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins), especially as they plan to go up against God himself.

“This is, as far as we know, the most powerful being in the universe, and he’s against us,” Collins revealed.

“But we’re also struggling with: Is Chuck evil, or is he just trying to objectively write a story that’s exciting which controls our lives?” Padalecki added.

The concept of the Winchesters gearing up for a fight against God certainly has the makings of an epic final season, something that Supernatural’s cast and crew are hopeful to deliver.

“I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles explained to ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Are you excited to see Supernatural‘s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Supernatural‘s final season will begin Thursday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.