Superstore Star Fought to Keep Her Sexy Halloween Costume in the Show

Superstore ran for six seasons on NBC between 2015 to 2021, and it featured some characters who will go down in history as sitcom fan-favorites. One such character is Dina (Lauren Ash), the bird-loving assistant manager of Cloud 9 who takes no nonsense and has delightfully high self-esteem. In fact, Dina rocked a sexy cop costume for Halloween, which became one of the character's most iconic looks from the series. Recently, Ash revealed to Entertainment Weekly's Bold School that she felt empowered wearing that outfit, and she fought to make sure it got to stay in the episode.

"It was an interesting conversation that was being had at that time behind the scenes," Ash explained. "And I haven't really spoken on that a lot, but at the time I was in a larger body than I am now. And there was debate [in the writers' room] about, 'Is that a conversation?' And I was like, 'Is it a conversation?! I think that she's super hot because I think I'm super hot. So do we need to have a conversation about her being hot for a specific body? I don't think so.' And luckily enough, that was the direction we took. But what's so funny is the reaction when I was in that costume was like, 'She's so brave.' 'Oh, how brave.' 'She's a size 14 and she's put on pleather, how brave.' And I was like, 'That's not brave. Being in those khaki pants the rest of time on that show, that was being brave.'"

Ash added that for the rest of the seres "it was just like, 'Oh yeah, she's super hot and she knows it and she sleeps with all these guys and gets all this attention from men and whatever.' .... It was never with a caveat. It was just that is who she is – because that's what real life is, by the way. I don't know if you know this, but everyone can get laid. It's not about having to look a certain way or not, it's possible for all of us. There's a butt for every chair."

What Happened to the Superstore Spin-Off?

It was announced in 2021 that NBC would not be moving forward with the previously announced Bo & Cheyenne spin-off about the young parents and married couple played by Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura. As the Justin Spitzer-created Superstore wrapped up its sixth and final season, which saw the departure of star and executive producer America Ferrera, NBC put the Bo & Cheyenne spin-off into scripted development with writers and Superstore co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. The show was expected to follow the couple as they "balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America."

"Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they're not going forward with the Superstore spinoff," Kyle told Cleveland.com. "So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive."

Superstore is currently available to stream on Hulu.