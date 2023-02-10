Swarm Trailer Teaser Released by Prime Video

Fandom takes a turn for the worst in the teaser trailer for Swarm. The new series for Prime Video comes from Atlanta's Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. Swarm follows a young woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback) who has a dark obsession with a Beyonce-like pop star. Glover took his idea for Swarm to Nabers while the duo was working on Atlanta. Fans got first-look photos at Swarm at the end of January, and now the trailer reveals the original series will debut on Prime Video on March 17th. A much longer trailer should follow as we get closer to that premiere date.

A question the Swarm teaser trailer continuously asks the viewer is, "Who is your favorite artist?" Dramatic music and a bug-swarming sound rings in the background, presenting a slew of tense scenes to come in Swarm's freshman season. If Swarm is anything like Atlanta, fans should be in for another thought-provoking endeavor.

Donald Glover Teases New Prime Video Series Swarm

"We just thought it'd be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy," Donald Glover told Vanity Fair about the tone they were looking for in Swarm. The pop star that Dominique Fishback's character becomes enamored with shares some similarities with Beyoncé. Swarm follows Dre's (Dominique Fishback) adventures, fandom, and promises to have some unexpected twists and turns for viewers.

"We were really interested in creating an antihero story," Nabers added. The Dre character is created upon the antihero archetype, with comparisons to Mad Men's Don Draper and The Sopranos' Tony Soprano, though Swarm's version is seen "through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman."

"I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it," Fishback told Vanity Fair. "I was like, 'Oh, shoot! Donald Glover knows me. That's pretty cool,'" she said with a laugh. Fishback revealed she was originally approached to play Dre's sister Marissa, but ended up bugging Glover and Nabers to try out for the lead role, wanting to take on the challenge of playing a more conflicted character. "I don't want to be able to catch up to myself as an actor," she said. "[Dre] didn't give a lot of direction about who she was, why she felt the way she did. I really had to go on instinct."

Janine Nabers is the showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Swarm. Donald Glover is a co-creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer. The series debuts March 17th on Prime Video.