Sweet Magnolias Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

One of Netflix's biggest sleeper hits of 2020 is going to be returning for a second installment in the near future. Sweet Magnolias, the Southern-set dramedy that debuted back in May, became a pretty quick hit with TV fans, as it spend some serious time on the Netflix Top 10 list. The series remained one of the streamer's most popular shows weeks after its debut, and it's getting rewarded for its success with another installment.

Netflix recently announced that Sweet Magnolias would be returning for a second season, though no release date was given. That makes sense, seeing as how there isn't exactly an accurate timetable for getting productions in the United States back up and running. Fortunately, Sweet Magnolias is one of Netflix's less costly scripted shows, so getting through the shoot shouldn't take too much time once filming is actually allowed to begin.

Fans of Sweet Magnolias will certainly be excited to hear about the renewal, as they've been sitting with a major cliffhanger ending for the better part of two months. In the final minutes of the show's first season, it was revealed that some of its teenage characters were in a car accident, but the finale didn't reveal which ones had actually been involved. It was a very emotional way to end Season 1, especially considering the fact that the series hadn't been given a second outing at that time.

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. The three women, who have all been best friends since high school, live in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, and help each other through the complexities of relationships, work, and family. The series also stars Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Based on the books by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias is executive produced by Daniel Paulson and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. Woods also serves as an executive producer.

