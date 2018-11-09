Target’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Ugly Christmas Sweaters Are Super Affordable

When it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters that go beyond a pattern printed on a sweatshirt, you can expect to pay around $50 on average. However, Game of Thrones fans can score six awesomely ugly holiday sweaters at Target for only $29.99 with free 2-day shipping. Big & Tall sizes are also available for $32.99. The sweater listings are in men’s sizes, but they should be considered unisex.

Keep in mind that Target is also offering a $10 gift card with a $50 clothing, shoes, and accessories purchase ($25 with a $100 purchase), so if there’s anything else you need to get you can save a little extra on it all while the deal lasts. They’re also offering 10% sitewide discounts for veterans through November 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Game of Thrones sweater options include “HoHo Hodor”, “Joy to the Realm”, “Deck the Wall”, “I Drink Eggnog and I Know Things”, and “Silent Night King” designs. There’s also the “Tis the Last Season” design that’s particularly appropriate with the final season of the show dropping next year.

If you’re looking for additional options, check out our list of the best ugly Christmas sweaters of 2018. There are tons of designs for fans of Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, Disney, and more.

[h/t Pop Sugar]

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.