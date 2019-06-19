Riverdale, Shadowhunters, & The Flash Lead TV Nominations for Teen Choice Awards

The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominees was unveiled on Wednesday, and it looks like comic book and genre TV is dominating the game.

Riverdale leads the pack with seven total nominations, including for Choice Drama TV Show. The Archie Comics-inspired series also earned two nominations each for Choice Drama TV Actor (for Cole Sprouse and K.J. Apa), Choice Drama TV Actress (for Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart), and Choice Ship (for “Bughead” and “Choni”). While these double nominations mean that Riverdale won’t be able to sweep like it did last year, it will be interesting to see which trophies the show takes home.

Also earning quite a lot of nominations is the fan-favorite Shadowhunters, which courted six nods overall. The series was nominated for Choice Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Show, with nominations in Choice Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Actress (for Katherine McNamara), Choice TV Villain (for Luke Baines), and two nods in Choice Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Actor (for Dominic Sherwood and Harry Shum Jr.).

The Flash scores the most nominations out of The CW’s Arrowverse shows, getting five nods overall. The series will be competing in the Choice Action TV Show, Choice Action TV Actor (for Grant Gustin) Choice Action TV Actress (for Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker), and Choice TV Villain (for Sarah Carter) categories. Seeing as Gustin has essentially swept the category since The Flash came on the air, fans will have to wait and see if the same happens this year.

Elsewhere in the Arrowverse, Arrow‘s penultimate season earned four nods, with the show also being among the Choice TV Action Show, Choice TV Action Actor (for Stephen Amell), Choice TV Action Actress (for Emily Bett Rickards) and Choice TV Villain (for Sea Shimooka). Also earning multiple nods is The CW’s Supergirl, which will also be among the Choice Action TV Show category. Series star Melissa Benoist will once again be up for Choice Action TV Actress, and Jon Cryer’s portrayal of Lex Luthor will be up for Choice TV Villain. Legends of Tomorrow also earned two nods, for Choice Action TV Show and Choice Action TV Actor (for Brandon Routh).

On the Marvel side of things, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger scored two acting nominations for Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, while Marvel’s Runaways was nominated for Choice Drama TV Show.

Other shows among the nominees are Gotham and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which are each nominated for three different categories. The 100, Charmed, Legacies, and Supernatural all garnered two nominations each. Two of the year’s most buzzed-about freshman shows, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and DC Universe’s Titans, earned nominations as well.

The full list of nominees can be found here. Voting on these categories is open from now to June 25th.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, August 11th, on Fox at 8/7c.