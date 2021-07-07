The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over The Teletubbies Being Legal Adults Now

The Teletubbies are legal adults now and the Internet is not handling the news very well. On social media, the show’s official account showed off some fictionalized vaccine cards for all of the characters. With birthdates listed on each document, fans noticed that these weird colorful TV mainstays were adult-aged. (Anyone who had small children in the 1990s knows this fact all too well.) It's been nothing short of amazing to see the wide range of responses to an otherwise innocuous post. However, these sorts of mini content moments are absolutely commonplace on sites like Twitter. At any rate, some of the posts are legit hysterical and you can check out the best of them down below:

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Recently, Teletubbies debuted their own Pride collection. "The Teletubbies have always embraced their own offbeat quirkiness and sense of style," said Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer, WildBrain. "This Pride Month, we're celebrating that 'love who you are' spirit through our Collection of ready-to-rave fashion that makes Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po very proud. We've taken the most iconic elements fans know and love about the Teletubbies and designed a playful Collection with fashion flair that we hope fans will love to wear this Pride Month and all year-long."

