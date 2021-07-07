The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over The Teletubbies Being Legal Adults Now
The Teletubbies are legal adults now and the Internet is not handling the news very well. On social media, the show’s official account showed off some fictionalized vaccine cards for all of the characters. With birthdates listed on each document, fans noticed that these weird colorful TV mainstays were adult-aged. (Anyone who had small children in the 1990s knows this fact all too well.) It's been nothing short of amazing to see the wide range of responses to an otherwise innocuous post. However, these sorts of mini content moments are absolutely commonplace on sites like Twitter. At any rate, some of the posts are legit hysterical and you can check out the best of them down below:
We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021
Recently, Teletubbies debuted their own Pride collection. "The Teletubbies have always embraced their own offbeat quirkiness and sense of style," said Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer, WildBrain. "This Pride Month, we're celebrating that 'love who you are' spirit through our Collection of ready-to-rave fashion that makes Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po very proud. We've taken the most iconic elements fans know and love about the Teletubbies and designed a playful Collection with fashion flair that we hope fans will love to wear this Pride Month and all year-long."
Have you ever seen Teletubbies? Let us know down in the comments!
LOL truth is out there
prevnext
The Teletubbies were not born in 2003. Where are the real teletubbies. Where are they. Let them speak— The “Good Die Young” Grandma (@Frail_Old_Woman) July 7, 2021
What does it mean?
prevnext
the teletubbies are legal adults? y'all know what this means— averageflower is (a genius) (@CookingWithSeb) July 7, 2021
Welp. I'm not going to sleep now
prevnext
the eeriest part about this post is finding out that all of the teletubbies spawned from the depths of the earth on the same exact day. what kind of ancient eldritch forces have to align to make that happen. https://t.co/aFdRONZHHb— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) July 7, 2021
Apparently so
prevnext
so are the teletubbies canonically 18-years-old now?? https://t.co/bDEqb2qgge— Terence Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) July 7, 2021
Pretty much
prevnext
Cringe but gets the point across https://t.co/UP0azzUQjE— Kegan (@BigBoyKegan) July 7, 2021
What a world
prevnext
Whoever is running the teletubbies Twitter needs a raise 😂🙌🏻 #tubbyhotsummer https://t.co/cHfYaPCXBS— Haley Turnbull (@lescarletwoman) July 7, 2021
BREAKING
prevnext
Very important announcement from @TeletubbiesHQ https://t.co/oSYp8iPRd4— Sebastien Mitea (@SebMitea) July 7, 2021
Quick google search
prev
why are the teletubbies lying about their age https://t.co/UfqLTQsOpO pic.twitter.com/GZ0W1TfuZr— Waffeul (@Waffeul_) July 7, 2021