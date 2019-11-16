Terrifying Young Homelander Short Teases The Boys Season 2

Production has officially wrapped on the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, and though we’ll have to wait until sometime next year to see the new episodes Amazon has a nice tease to hold us over. Revealed on the official Twitter account for the series is a new short set in its irreverent world of deviant superheroes. The video begins with a VHS filter, displaying the Vought logo and the date “3-16-1994,’ and goes on to reveal a twisted event in the early life of the series’ villain, The Homelander.

The new short reveals the perverse “training” that The Homelander went through when he was young at the hands of Vought. He’s shown a series of images of the American flag, a baseball game, and a depiction of Jesus, as he spouts off what they are and their relevance to him and the world. He’s then shown a picture of Thanksgiving, which his instructor explains to him. Homelander asks who is the daddy in the picture, and then if he has a daddy. Things escalate and continue to get more and more uncomfortable until they reach a breaking point. Check it out in the player below and look for The Boys to return in mid-2020 on Amazon.

Could there be anything more terrifying than little Homelander? #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/s9OAXattQB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) November 15, 2019

Speaking with ComicBook.com recently, star Jack Quaid said that no one is ready for season 2 of the series, teasing a bigger scale, insane moments, saying: “I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

“And I think we’ve gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone,” Quaid continued. “And I think that that’s what’s important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I’m just really excited for people to see season two. I think it’s even better than season one, in my opinion.”

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” Kripke previously said about the new season. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.”

Starring alongside Quaid in The Boys are Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tom Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elizabeth Shue. The series is executive produced by Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Supernatural and Timeless‘ Erik Kripke.

