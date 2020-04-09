Thandie Newton Writes Special Message Thanking Westworld’s Stunt Team

The third season of Westworld is currently in full swing, and the latest episode of the series provided some big surprises. “The Mother of Exiles” also featured the return of Japanese actor, Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Musashi during season two’s Shogun World arc. This time, the actor is back with a twist and he got the opportunity to fight with Thandie Newton‘s Maeve. Tara Macken, a stunt performer for the series who also worked on Avengers: Endgame, Birds of Prey, and more, recently took to Instagram to discuss the big fight scene with Sanada. The post caught the attention of Newton, who shared it to her own Instagram account with some kind words for the show’s stunt team.

“Not every day you get to fight with one of your heroes #hiroyukisanada ⚔️ I had the honor and privilege of doubling @thandienewton on Westworld, doing a fight that I also choreographed.” Macken wrote. “Love you @taramacken – you make everything look so easy, and it definitely ISN’T! So grateful to you and our stunt team @westworldhbo Always my favourite people to work with ❤️❤️,” Newton wrote. The actor also teased “episode 5 tomorrow,” but it’s not supposed to air on HBO until Sunday. (Like the rest of us, Ms. Newton might be struggling to remember what day it is during the quarantine.) You can check out the post below:

Recently, Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson told Variety that it “feels like the show is starting all over again.”

“In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it’s asking a host – pun intended – of new questions. We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again,” Thompson teased. “It’s a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it.”

The “fresh blood” mentioned by Thompson includes Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel. The show is also expected to see the return of Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Westworld airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 PM EST.