That '70s Show Star Reveals What They Think Happened To Hyde

That '90s Show debuted on Netflix this month, and the sequel series reveals where almost everybody from That '70s Show ended up. However, the show doesn't address the absence of Danny Masterson's Hyde, which is no surprise considering the actor was recently on trial for sexual assault and will be getting a retrial in March after a mistrial occurred last month. That '90s Show makes no mention of the character, but some people have their theories about Hyde. Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) recently had a chat with Vulture and was asked where Hyde would be in 1995.

"I think Hyde is traveling overseas somewhere and involved in some conspiracy theory," Rupp shared. When the interviewer suggested that he'd be in jail, Rupp added, "He's involved in some political thing. Let's say that."

Which That '70s Show Characters Aren't Mentioned in That '90s Show?

Masterson's Hyde isn't the only character from That '70s Show who isn't brought up in the new series. There's also no mention of Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly, Christina Moore) or the final season's controversial addition, Randy Pearson (Josh Myers). Although, there is a pretty wild theory floating around about Randy. While most fans of the original sitcom don't seem too bothered that these characters aren't mentioned, there is another person from the original series that people want to know about...

In the sixth season of That '70s Show, it was revealed that Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) was going to have a baby with Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth). Eventually, Brooke moved to Chicago with the baby, and Kelso followed them in the final season. In That '90s Show, Kelso and Jackie (Mila Kunis) have a son, but there is no mention of his daughter, Betsy. We're hoping the series gets a second season and addresses Kelso's older child because fans of the show are mad that she wasn't mentioned.

Why Did Jackie Break Up With Fez After That '70s Show?

When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), now she is married to Kelso in the sequel series. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric and Donna's daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form. The duo shares that they're about to have their second remarriage, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened between him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.