That '90s Show Stars Reveal Advice Given by That '70s Show Cast

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix and the show stars That '70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens played by Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate). The series also features appearances by That '70 Show stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Recently, some of the new cast members had a chat with PEOPLE about joining the sequel series and revealed some of the advice given to them by the original cast.

"I talked to Wilmer a lot," Aufderheide shared. "He gave a lot of advice, but almost all of the legacy cast was very helpful in giving advice." She added, "I just need to stay authentic to who I am. That's what [Valderrama and the cast] said, just like, 'You're going to be funny if you just do what you want to do, and be as real as possible.' Then that's how you emulate the chemistry, and how to be the best that you can be."

"Something that I admired a lot about the original is their chemistry," Aufderheide added of the original show's stars. "When I was actually working with them, they were saying that the most important part is to be authentic. So I built such great relationships with all of my castmates, and so it's so easy to emulate the same sort of chemistry and vibe, because I'm friends with them in real life."

"They share so many little nuggets of wisdom in between regular conversations," Morelos added. "Like me and Wilmer, we would talk... I had a scene with him and then in-between takes, first we'd talk about music, and well, just life, but then he'd be like, 'Don't forget to stay grounded throughout the whole process and know where you came from and that's really important.'"

Doi also shared advice given to him by Valderrama: "He said, 'Take advantage of those rehearsals, because you only have one shot to show it to the network.'"

"They were all so amazing. I mean, they would come to set and I was always just so blown away by how down earth they all were. And they would come up and be like, 'Hi, I'm Mila,' 'hi, I'm Ashton.' I was just like, 'I know. Oh my God,'" Donovan recalled. "I remember the very first day, actually, Debra Jo and Topher sat down to lunch with us and just talked to us for two hours, about '70s Show traditions they had behind the scenes and sort of brought us in on that. It totally calmed my nerves and also just made me feel immediately part of this family."

