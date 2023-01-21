That '90s Show Star Reveals Which That '70s Show Set Tradition They Continued

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix, and the sequel series is getting fairly decent reviews. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73% critics score and a 78% audience score. ComicBook.com gave That '90s Show a 3 out of 5, saying the series is "cute and it's worth checking out, but it's not going to go down in history as one of the stronger sitcom reboots." The biggest draw of the new series is getting to see most of the original show's stars again. Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) are both series regulars in the reboot, and Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) all make appearances. Recently, the new cast talked to PEOPLE about the advice given to them by the legacy cast and also shared what on-set traditions they continued...

"I remember the very first day, actually, Debra Jo and Topher sat down to lunch with us and just talked to us for two hours, about '70s Show traditions they had behind the scenes and sort of brought us in on that. It totally calmed my nerves and also just made me feel immediately part of this family," Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate) shared.

He continued, "One that we do now every time before a live taping is we all put our hands together and on the count of three, we shout our favorite line from the episode and raise our hands up. And apparently, that was a tradition that they did for all eight seasons of '70s Show. And they brought us in on that, which was just so, so surreal to be in a circle with all of these people that I've grown up watching... It was really cool."

Why Did Jackie Break Up With Fez After That '70s Show?

When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez, much to the dismay of fans. Before That '90s Show debuted, it was revealed that Jackie would now be married to Kelso. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric and Donna's daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form. They duo shares that they're about to have their second remarriage, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened between him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.