The 100: Final Season Premiere Synopsis Released

Despite final episodes for shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Riverdale, Dynasty and Nancy Drew, all being unable to be completed due to the spread of the coronavirus, the final season of The CW's hit series The 100 is set to arrive on schedule. The season seven premiere was previously announced to arrive on the broadcast network on Wednesday, May 20th and will seemingly get the ball rolling on the final batch of episodes. Titled "From the Ashes," the CW has now released the official synopsis for the season 7 premiere which you can read in full below.

“From the Ashes” — SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star."

Ed Fraiman, who has directed seven other episodes of the series, directed the episode, which was written by series creator Jason Rothenberg. Rothenberg took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that the first trailer for the series should "hopefully" be released tomorrow as well.

In case anyone is wondering... that wasn’t the trailer. Still aiming for this week! #The100 #Tomorrow #Hopefully — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) May 7, 2020

About five weeks ago production on the series officially wrapped up, just before restrictions forced shows and movies to shutdown indefinitely. Writer Kim Shumway revealed on Twitter that plenty of the creative minds behind the series were on hand to witness the filming of the very final scene of the show.

"That's a wrap," the writer tweeted. "Thank you to the actors who brought their A-games and positive attitudes, to the crew who attacked every challenge, to the writers who rolled with every punch, to the tireless directors, the supportive executives, and our ever-passionate fans. The 100 is complete."

While this upcoming season marks the end of the main series, The CW has been developing a prequel series to The 100. The new show, which takes place long before the events of The 100, will have a backdoor pilot episode at some point in the final season of The 100. The CW has yet to make any decisions regarding the future of the show, but it likely wouldn't begin production any time soon given the coronavirus shutdowns. No other new shows have been given the greenlight by the network just yet either.

The CW has not yet made any announcements about if the final season of the series will be effected or changed. The network returned to regularly scheduled programming block as much as it could this week, debuting new episodes of The Flash, Riverdale, and Legends of Tomorrow. Ahead of the premiere of The 100, The CW will have the broadcast premiere of DC's Stargirl, which was previously delayed by just one week from Tuesday, May 12 to Tuesday, May 19.

