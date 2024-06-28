The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto Shows Off BTS Footage of Impressive Fight Training

We're more than halfway through the first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series to make its debut on Disney+. The Acolyte's fifth episode delivered no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, including the unmasking of the villainous The Stranger as Qimir (Manny Jacinto). This reveal, coupled with the surprising deaths and lightsaber fight choreography, caught a lot of attention from fans, and now Jacinto is sharing a new look at how it all came together. In a recent post on Instagram, Jacinto provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his stunt training for Episode 5's big fight scene.

"The Acolyte Stunt Team," Jacinto's post reads in part. "Thank you for all the lessons, your trust, your patience, the hard work, the inspiring dedication, and for so many laughs. Proud to have gone through this with you all."

Who Does Manny Jacinto Play in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Initially cast as the former smuggler Qimir, Jacinto's character was eventually revealed to be The Stranger, the malicious Sith master of Mae (Amandla Stenberg). According to showrunner Leslye Headland, the journey of Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) will take priority over fleshing out The Stranger's larger backstory.

"Because it's Osha's story, you don't know much about the Stranger's background and you're not really going to learn much about it," Headland told Entertainment Weekly. "But there are a bunch of things in Episode 6 and Episode 8 that are really big clues as to why he is the way he is and why his philosophy is the way that it is."

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte debut exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6pm PST. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.