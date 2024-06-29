The Bear Season 3's Biggest Cameo Thanks Cast & Crew

The Bear Season 3 is finally streaming on Hulu and the biggest surprise cameo actor from these episodes just thanked the cast and crew for their help on-set. Yes, John Cena is a part of The Bear Season 3. Sammy Fak is the man to call when you need some help buffing the floors. Neil and Ted are in need of some assistance and who better than Cena to call for an assist. People on social media really got a kick out of seeing the WWE star turned actor turn up in the latest season. While other appearances also made waves, (who was really expecting that virtual conga line of famous real-life chefs near the end?), the celebrity actors have become something people look forward to after last season's cameo feast. Check out what The Leader of Cenation had to say about his time fiilming The Bear down below.

Cena wrote, "To get to work with a team whose performances you enjoy as a fan makes the experience even more rewarding. A huge thank you to Chris Storer and the entire cast and crew of @TheBearFX for letting me be a part of "service!" S3 is streaming on @Hulu now! @EbonMossB @mattymatheson @OliverPlatt"

In some other comments to Variety, Matty Matheson explained how cool it was to work with the Peacemaker actor. It turns out his reading material is just as impressive as his physical stature. ""He's bigger than life," the Neil actor began. "He was reading in between takes, and we were all like, 'What's that book on his chair?' He was reading, like, literally a medical doctrine on neurology. It was crazy."

John Cena Managed To Squeeze The Cameo In

(Photo: John Cena really made it into The Bear Season 3. - FX)

If you follow wrestling or Hollywood in general, then you know that John Cena is a busy man. He's been all over the place in 2024. Ricky Stanicky premiered on Prime Video and he made a similar cameo appearance during WrestleMania XL. So, he has to really pick his spots when it comes to that busy schedule. A couple of months ago, he sat down with The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the last year or so. He was actually filming a movie before the actor's strike hit. But, now he's in the midst of Peacemaker Season 2 over at Max. He lays it all out right here.

"We started filming [a movie] before the strike called Heads of State with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba," Cena began. "And then straight from that to Peacemaker Season 2. That'll take us through just about Christmas. I'm crossing my fingers, and toes, and my heart, that maybe – maybe just maybe – I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I hope, I don't know. I hope, I'm trying, we'll see what happens."

