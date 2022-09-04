The Beatles: Get Back: Peter Jackson Wins Two Emmys for Disney+ Series

Emmy season is upon us, and last night some big wins occurred at the Creative Arts ceremony. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...? Many fan-favorite shows home prizes last night, including The Beatles: Get Back, a three-episode, six-hour docuseries that took viewers back in time to the legendary band's January 1969 recording sessions for what would be their final album. The Disney+ series was directed by Lord of the Rings trilogy helmer, Peter Jackson. The show was nominated for five Emmys and took home each one.

Jackson scored wins for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series. The Beatles: Get Back also won Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera). "A big shout-out to the Beatles," Jackson proclaimed at the event. The documentary also earned wins for producers Paul McCartney, Ring Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, and Olivia Harrison.

Previously, there have been rumors that Jackson would be making an extended version of the series, and he recently explained that it's an idea he's been trying to make happen. The director was speaking to The Business podcast (via The Playlist) when he corrected host Kim Masters when she commented that Jackson was working on an expanded version of the series.

"I'm not, no. I'm fighting to, Kim, help me," Jackson said. "Disney and Apple are reluctant because they say — and they might be quite right — that there's no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there's five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn't include, and I don't want it to go back to the vaults for fifty years. So, let's just say that it's a conversation that's happening, but it's not necessarily a definitive one at this point." You can read the official description of The Beatles: Get Back below:

"The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band's January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world's most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The three-part docuseries includes never-before-seen, restored footage that at times includes explicit language, mature themes, and smoking. Viewer discretion is advised."

The Beatles: Get Back is streaming now on Disney+.