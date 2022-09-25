The Big Bang Theory Creators Talk Revival

It's only been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended its run, but fans of the popular CBS sitcom have already been wondering if — and even potentially when — a revival of the fan-favorite series could happen. Now, in time for the 15th anniversary of the series' debut, co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre are opening up about how they see the show's future — but it's something they have a difficult time imagining. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they explained that they feel like the finale was a solid one in terms of closure, making it hard to imagine going forward from there.

"I know that people do get characters for reunions and things like that," Prady said. "But it's hard to imagine what you would see after the finale because I found the finale was just one of the most beautiful and satisfying episodes. The closure it brought was astonishing. It's hard to imagine reopening the story."

"I don't think we left anything undone," Lorre added. "That was as close to a perfect finale as we could have ever dreamt of doing, I loved it."

However, even though they aren't sure exactly how they'd make a revival work, that doesn't mean they aren't open to it. Prady said he'd love to bring the characters back together.

"Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely," Prady said. "Can I imagine a way to do it? I can't. But, personally, would I like to go to Stage 25 and see that set and those costumes and those people? Yeah, I get choked up just thinking about it. But I don't know how we'd do that."

The cast of The Big Bang Theory themselves has said that they aren't necessarily opposed to some sort of reunion or revival as well, but for them it's a matter of timing. Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali on the series, told ComicBook.com last year that a reunion in the future might be something to consider.

"So, when I'm 60 years old, if television still exists," Nayyar said. "To be honest, that was a really wonderful time of my life and now I'm enjoying other endeavors as well. And if that were to happen, then it's in the universe's hands but currently, I'm just enjoying spending time with them."

Kaley Cuoco had similar comments as well.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely would be down for that," Cuoco said. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

Do you want a The Big Bang Theory reunion or revival? How long do you think fans should have to wait for cast reunions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!