New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Funko Pops Arrive for the Final Season

The Big Bang Theory may be coming to and end with season 12, but Funko is probably far from done delivering new Pop figures from this beloved show.

Today, at New York Toy Fair 2019, Funko delivered new Pop figures based on Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Penny, Howard Wolowitz, Rajesh Koothrappali, Amy Farrah Fowler, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, and Stuart Bloom. You will be able to pre-order them all right here at some point today, February 15th.

The Big Bang Theory is just one of the many, many….many Pop figure releases that Funko is dropping for New York Toy Fair 2019. Head on over to our master list to keep track of them all. The official description for The Big Bang Theory wave reads:

“Celebrate geek culture with the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history. The beloved hit series has run for 12 seasons with over 275 episodes and counting. Bring home Pop! Leonard Hofstadter, Pop! Sheldon Cooper, Pop! Penny, Pop! Howard Wolowitz, Pop! Rajesh Koothrappali, Pop! Amy Farrah Fowler, Pop! Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz and Pop! Stuart Bloom, but whatever you do, make sure you save just the right spot on the couch for Sheldon!“

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.