The Boys Addresses A-Train’s Absence in Season 5

A-Train may have gotten out of town in order to escape Homelander and his former team at the end of Season 4 of The Boys, but we now know how the series is going to address his absence in Season 5 — or at least how Vought is going to explain it. On social media, The Boys‘ in-universe Vought International account shared a post announcing that A-Train is being “deployed overseas effective immediately” but they had to keep all the details confidential. Oh, and they wished him “good luck” and “God speed” as well.

Today, Vought can confirm A-Train is being deployed overseas effective immediately. We have to keep all details confidential, both for his safety and the safety of the free world. Let’s wish him good luck and especially, God speed! pic.twitter.com/Nw1VMgC2q9 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 27, 2024

The announcement certainly seems like something that citizens within The Boys universe would believe as it is a pretty believable reason for a hero to be out of the public eye, but as fans of the show are well aware, it’s just a clever cover story. The penultimate episode of The Boys Season 4 saw major developments for Jesse T. Usher’s A-Train. Faced with the knowledge that not only does The Seven know that he is the leak and that Homelander will find out soon enough, A-Train ends up taking Ashley Barrett’s advice, cutting out his tracking chip and vanishing.

As for what is actually in store for A-Train in Season 5, fans will have to wait for that to find out for sure, though given how significant A-Train is to The Boys and its plot — not to mention the betrayal Homelander experienced when finding out the truth about the hero — it feels pretty likely that we’ll probably see A-Train again before it’s all over.

The Boys Creator Says Deaths in Season 5 Will Be Richly Deserved

While A-Train’s ultimate fate is something that fans will have to wait to see play out, The Boys creator Eric Kripke has already made it clear that when it comes to Season 5, there will be character deaths — and anyone that does perish will “richly deserve it”.

“Anyone who dies in season five will richly deserve it, I’ll just say that,” Kripke said in a previous interview, adding the season isn’t fully written yet. “We have a certain sense of who lives and who dies. We don’t have it all totally figured out, but you get to do the final season of the show, and you get to go out on your own terms, so not everyone’s making it through.”

Erin Moriarty Has Ideas on Who Starlight Should Kill in The Boys Final Season

The Boys star Erin Moriarty — the other Supe that has managed to evade Homelander thus far — recently told ComicBook who she thinks Starlight should get to kill in the final episodes.

“Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off. I think that we had certain predictions. I think she should kill Homelander. I don’t think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she’s got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God’s sake…But it needs to be under circumstances where she’s provoked at first because that’s her. She can’t just go and kill someone. They need to attack her and its self-defense because she’s Annie, but she’s got to get someone and I feel like people weren’t rooting for that as much until this past season. But that concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it. So, all of the above, all of them.”

She also noted a team-up she’d like to see.

“I want Ashley and whoever she becomes and I have to team up to take them all down. How about that?” she said.