Though season three of The Boys has already wrapped production, news of others that joined the cast of the Emmy-nominated series has started to come out. Deadline brings word of three new additions to the series with Frances Turner (The Man In The High Castle) set to play Monique, the wife of Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk (Alvina August previously played this role in season one); and Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) as superhero siblings “Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins,” seemingly a new creation for the show and perhaps a riff on the Wonder Twins.

These three join a stacked roster of new additions to the cast of the series which will include Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a character that in the pages of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series is a riff on Marvel’s Captain America. Other newcomers that have been enlisted for the third season will also include Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) as a supe called Gunpowder, a character that has roots in the comics and was briefly featured in the first season of the show (also played by a different actor). Others include Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) as Supersonic, an ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, and Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk. Laurie Holden (Andrea on AMC’s The Walking Dead) will also appear as “Crimson Countess” a counterpart to Scarlet Witch.

“I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs],” Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. “In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time.”

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s unclear when the third season will premiere but a 2022 debut seems likely. Amazon is also doubling down on The Boys as a franchise for the streamer, ordering the previously announced spinoff show to series.