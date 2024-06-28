The Boys Reveals Hilarious Gen V Crossover in Latest Season 4 Episode

Fans of Amazon's The Boys have been wondering how Season 4 would crossover with last year's spinoff series, Gen V, and now that answer has arrived with Episode 5, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son".

Yes, The Boys Season 4 storyline (and subsequently the Episode 5 storyline) has centered on the idea that would-be president (and secret supe) Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) had obtained the supe-killing virus developed in secret at Godolkin University, making her an even bigger threat than ever. We also saw off-hand mention in Vought media about the Battle of Godolkin and the mysterious disappearance of Marie Moreau, Andre Anderson, and their heroic friends.

(MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW)

However, Episode 5 is set during Vought's annual "V52 Expo" fan convention/media presentation. Each supe in Vought's roster gets to present their personal media project – including the newly-famous "Guardians of Godolkin," Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). The pair take the stage at V52 Expo to present their upcoming film "Flipped," which will see them stuck in a Freaky Friday situation.

Hilariously, The Boys throws shade at its own spinoff series by barely keeping the camera on Cate and Sam as they walk out onstage – instead, it cuts to backstage and keeps the focus on the characters of The Boys, like The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Sister Sage (Susan Hayward) and Homelander (Antony Starr). It's a nice way of letting the new kids in The Boys Universe know that they won't be upstagin the OG players.

To their credit, Cate and Sam do get to play a more significant role later on in the episode – possibly setting them up for a bigger arc in the season. Homelander finally reaches a breaking point with society, and gather The Seven and the Guardians of Godolkin together for a pivotal announcement: they're done being super-celebrities and are about to be the superpowered leaders of the world. Homelander demands an oath from everyone; Cate is quick and eager to throw her support behind him, while Sam is willing but curious about how Homelander intends to ostensibly pull off an American coup.

Gen V is truly being treated as a cohesive extension of The Boys Universe, and having Cate and Sam "graduate" to helping Homelander and The Seven create a Supetocracy (while trapped in the lie they're living) is a nice development.

Gen V Season 1 Ending Explained

(Photo: Amazon Prime video)

The ending of Gen V Season 1 saw Marie, Andre, Emma and Jordan Li all stand up against the villainous Cate, and an unhinged Sam, only to have Homelander arrive and attack them for standing against other supes. The mysterious Season 1 ending kept us guessing about what happened in the battle with Homelander, as saw the aftermath being Vought media reporting a fake news version of what happened, crowning Cate and Sam as the heroes of the day.

Marie, Andre, Emma and Jordan woke up trapped inside some kind of hospital facility, with Vought selling the cover story that they were sucked into a mysterious dimension. Grace Mallory sent Butcher to investigate the virus, only to find that Victoria Neuman has already stolen it.