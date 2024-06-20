The Boys Teases What Happened to Gen V Characters After Season 1

Spoilers follow for The Boys season 4 and Gen V season 1! The ending of Gen V's final episode put its characters in a surprising place, a hospital room with no windows or doors. After the events of what happened at Godolkin University, Marie Moreau, Andre Anderson, Emma Meyer, and Jordan Li have seemingly been taken prisoner by Vought and The Boys season 4 just offered a wink about where they are. In the latest episode of The Boys, a brief commercial is seen for the in-universe TV Series The Whole Truth With Tek Knight, teasing what happened AFTER the events of Gen V's season 1 finale.

Though only on screen briefly, the promo says: "After their bloody campus rampage, Marie Moreau and the other Godolkin 4 have seemingly vanished into a dark gaping hole," it even shows images of their faces inside of a hole, like a bunker of some kind. Considering Tek Knight's TV series is a Vought production it's possible that their actual location has been revealed and they've been tucked away in some kind of Vought hideout. However, the unique room that the four characters appear in at the end of Gen V, and the jovial demeanor of almost everyone there, perhaps indicates that they're not in anymore danger. Are they trapped in their minds? Being helped by another Supe? It remains to be seen, but The Boys confirms that they're still unaccounted for.

Two characters from Gen V that ARE accounted for however are Cate and Sam. The pair were previously seen in a trailer for The Boys Season 4, confirming that they will appear in an episode at some point, but this week's episode of The Boys makes reference to them as well. Ahead of The Whole Truth promo that teased the fallout of Gen V's finale, another promo appears hyping up Vought's "V52 Expo" (a parody of Disney's D23 Expo). Confirmed guests for the event apparently include Homelander, A-Train, and, you guessed it, Cate and Sam from Gen V. Their images appear briefly and we can only assume this is setting up their appearance in a later episode.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.