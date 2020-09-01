The Boys Gets an Honest Trailer

The second season of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, September 4th, but before fans delve back into the intense world of not so heroic superheroes and the group of vigilantes who seek to take them down, the wildly popular series' first season is getting the Honest Trailer treatment that pulls no punches in its breakdown of the series, likening The Boys to "what the DC Universe would look like if Zack Snyder never had to take a studio note." You can check it out for yourselves in the video.

"Amazon Studios invites you to enter the most brutal, harsh, unforgiving world since Amazon's warehouses," the voiceover starts. "See what the DC Universe would look like if Zack Snyder never had to take a studio note, where Superman is a stone-cold psychopath, Wonder Woman is a jaded alcoholic, the Flash is a junkie who's lost his edge, Aquaman is a sexual predator, Martian Manhunter is a creepy perv, Batman is pretty much the same, and they all work for a company with the outward-facing cheerful polish of Disney, but the internal, money-hungry killer instinct of...also Disney."

It's a brutal, but oddly accurate take on The Boys' first season, but while the first season of the series was full of insane moments and major twists, Season 2 is set to be even more intense. The second season will find Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the rest of The Boys on the run while the company behind the Supes, Vought, cashes in on the panic resulting from the threat of Supervillains and a new hero, Stormfront (Aya Cash) arrives and challenges a less-than-stable Homelander. According to Quaid, all of these elements will come together to offer bigger, more insane moments in the second season that takes things deeper, building on every character.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

The Boys Season Two is set for release on September 4th. The first can be streamed now on Prime Video.

