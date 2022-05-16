The Boys Jokes Season 3 Is an Eight-Hour Silent Film

✖

While we now know it isn't true, The Boys social media account issued a valiant, last-minute attempt to convince fans that the upcoming third season was actually just a serialized version of an 8-hour silent film. Teasing what would likely be one of the only silent films ever made in color, the official Twitter account joked that, among other things, Black Noir would not have to change anything about his performance if the movie were actually to be translated into a silent film style. Which, to be honest, just really makes us wish there could be an hour-long Black Noir episode where there was just no dialogue.

Shortly after the tweet dropped, so did the season 3 trailer. With an intriguing situation surrounding Homelander and the first look at Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy in action, it's exciting for The Boys fans...except maybe the handful of souls who were really hoping the silent film version could be brought to life. Of course, given the absolutely bonkers numbers The Boys does for Amazon, if anyone were going to

Since The Boys wrapped season 2, an animated series premiered, with another spinoff promised. The Boys Presents: Diabolical was an eight-episode animated anthology that explored the world of The Boys. While most of the episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical featured new characters within the show's world, there were a couple that serve as actual canon for the upcoming third season.

The season finale, titled "One Plus One Equals Two," centers on a younger Homelander (Antony Starr) and his introduction into the Seven, especially his relationship with Black Noir, which was cemented when the pair cover up an accidental massacre early in Homelander's career. According to Kripke, the episode, written by Diabolical showrunner Simon Racioppa, turned out so well that it is now canon for the backstory of the two characters. Given the trailer, which shows something is wrong with Homelander, it seems plausible that the episode could play a significant role in the upcoming story.

The Boys released a new trailer today, while the new season debuts June 3rd on Prime Video.