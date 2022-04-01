The Boys Pokes Fun at Morbius' Disastrous Re-Release

✖

Morbius largely flopped rights out of the gate, grossing just $164 million at the global box office. Despite its iffy performance during its initial run, Sony executives decided to bring it back for a second release once the film took social media by storm for all the wrong reasons. The re-release was nothing short of disastrous, with Sony grossing just over $300,000 between 1,037 theaters across the country.

The social media accounts for The Boys have picked up on the fumble, and are poking fun at the scenario in typical fashion for the satirical show. "Dawn of the Seven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week," the account for the show's fictional Vought International tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Don't miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30."

#DawnOfTheSeven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30. pic.twitter.com/Mqh7yhc4T5 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 12, 2022

Dawn of the Seven, of course, is a parody in and of itself even outside of the tweet. During The Boys Season Three, the film is explained away as a failed production that suffered through countless rewrites and reshoots.

Morbius star Al Madrigal previously brushed the criticism of the film aside, saying he had the time of his life filming his role in the Marvel flick.

"Whatever. It's part of it [Laughs]. I really don't care. I got to spend two and a half months in London living in Chelsea and riding a bike around. I went to Amsterdam on the weekends. I went to a Tulip festival," Madrigal explained. "I had the time of my life. Even though you didn't see my scenes with Michael Keaton and Jared Leto…I did weapons training. I went to the BFI almost every single day and hung out and had coffee and watched movies. It was the time of my life. I did a ton of stand-up at Top Secret and went to the Bill Murray theatre and was hanging out there a little bit. So, again, one of the best times of my entire career. The end product of what you're seeing…I can't control that."

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

