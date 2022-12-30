The Boys Gets Reimagined as a Sitcom in Hilarious New Video

Though The Boys is best known for its excessive violence and gratuitously shots of gore, guts, and mutilated genitals, what if it had a softer side and was more like a classic sitcom? Amazon Prime Video has plucked this idea from the multiverse and released a video that edits the footage from the hyper-violent drama into more of a family friendly show that you might find in the 1970s or 1980s. Complete with cast introductions that are somehow fitting for who they are in the show that fans know and love, but also work perfectly for this alternate version of the show, you can watch it for yourself below.

Season four of The Boys has been filming for some time now and in addition to everyone' favorite characters returning for the new episodes there will also be plenty of new faces that will appear. Chief among those new additions is none other than former Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will finally reunite with Eric Kripke to take part in the show. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Other newcomers that will appear in The Boys season four include of Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker, they're joined by Rosemarie Dewitt who will join the show as Hughie Campbell's mom. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who previously played Black Noir in the show's first three seasons, will return to the cast playing a brand new character.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke teased that Mitcheill will play "a different character who wears the Black Noir suit." He added, "It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero. It's just that the guy who was inside [the Black Noir suit] in Season 3, he's gone. But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season ... We'll explore it as the season goes on, but Nathan plays a whole new character." For fans of the original comic books, the series seems to be heading toward something exactly from the source material.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Season four and a new spinoff series, Gen V, will premiere in 2023.