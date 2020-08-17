Will Jared Padalecki Follow Jensen Ackles Over to The Boys?

✖

After spending a decade and a half hunting monsters on The CW's Supernatural, Jensen Ackles is following the show's creator over to Amazon for another collaboration, this one with a lot more language. It was announced on Monday that Ackles had been cast as Soldier Boy, the original superhero, in Season 3 of The Boys, reuniting him with Eric Kripke. The team behind Supernatural has long considered themselves a family, and Kripke has made it clear that he wanted to work with his former stars on other projects. This casting proved that. Could the other half of Supernatural's duo soon follow his on-screen brother to Kripke's newest venture?

Ackles has a new job on The Boys, and Kripke has said on multiple occasions that he's trying to get Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the show as well. For those who don't know, before playing Negan on The Walking Dead, Morgan played Sam and Dean Winchester's father on Supernatural. So, if Kripke gets his way, at least two out of three Winchesters will appear on The Boys. It would be surprising if he wasn't trying to land Padalecki as well.

The one obvious issue with casting Padalecki, at least from what information is available on the surface, is his upcoming schedule. While Ackles hadn't lined up his next major role after Supernatural, Padalecki is already tied up. The actor is leading a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger for The CW, tying up the majority of his time throughout the year.

Just like with Morgan, who still stars on The Walking Dead, Padalecki could have trouble making an appearance on another show based on calendar.

If there is an opportunity to get Padalecki on The Boys, however, it's hard to believe any party involved would pass on it. Sure, the timing would need to work and the role would need to be right, but fans would love the chance to see the Winchesters together on TV once again.

This also depends on how long The Boys can run at Amazon. The casting for Season 3 has already begun, ahead of the debut of Season 2 next month. If the show only goes for five or six seasons, that window won't be open for too much longer.

Season 2 of The Boys will make its debut on September 4th on Amazon Prime Video.

