The Boys Season 4 Just Had Its Most Devastating Death

Spoilers follow for The Boys! Fans of The Boys are no stranger to seeing gruesome deaths happen on camera, with season 4 delivering some truly heinous stuff (some of it so bad it wasn’t even on camera). In the latest episode of the series however, a devastating death has arrived in the form of an unexpected character that has met their end, as this week meant we had to say goodbye to Ambrosius the Octopus, the former lover of The Deep. As previously revealed, Ambrosius is voiced by Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton in The Boys, and unfortunately they’ve gone to that great aquarium in the sky.

A recurring theme in The Boys season 4 has been The Deep becoming ashamed of his relationship with Ambrosius (caused by the public reveal of their….physical nature by The Deep’s ex-wife). Throughout the entire series The Deep has been something of a joke, which is exacerbated by the fact that he’s being manipulated by everyone around him. In fact, Ambrosius is seemingly the only figure in his life that actually cares about him in any meaningful way. When Ambrosius confronts Deep about his affair with Sister Sage, pointing out that she (like Homelander) is only using him, this sparks The Deep’s anger in a way that becomes deadly.

With both his fists The Deep smashes Ambrosius’s tank inside his closet, then quickly running out of the room and holding the door closed. Ambrosius pleads for his help and begs for her life, gasping for air now that she has no water to breath. In her dying breath, Ambrosius tells The Deep that she loves him, cementing that she has been right this entire time and that The Deep never deserved her. Ambrosius’s death is far and away the most devastating death in The Boys season 4, but one episode remains of the season so there’s still time for someone else to take the top spot.

“I was shocked,” The Deep actor Chace Crawford revealed to TVLine about Ambrosius’s death. “I thought it was kind of cool, to be honest. His violence and his anger is spilling out into the real world and has real consequences for him. He’s sort of breaking down and losing it that he actually did this thing.”

