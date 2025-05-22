New The Boys Season 5 Poster Hits Too Close to Home

Prime Video blurs the lines between fact and fiction with a striking new “For Your Consideration” poster for The Boys Season 4 that carries chilling implications for the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. The image features the menacing Homelander (Antony Starr), draped in an American flag-style cape, confidently striding towards the White House. While ostensibly campaigning for Emmy recognition for its recently concluded fourth season, the poster’s imagery directly reflects the terrifying trajectory of the series, where Homelander’s grasp on political power in the United States has become alarmingly overt. In addition, the poster’s text “Outstanding Documentary Series” has “Documentary” aggressively crossed out in red graffiti, with “Drama” scrawled above it, a clear satirical jab at real-world politics, suggesting the series’ disturbing themes will continue to hit uncomfortably close to home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Boys Season 4 culminated in Homelander achieving an unprecedented level of control over the United States. The season’s finale saw the sociopathic supe effectively orchestrate a coup, installing a puppet president and ushering in an era of martial law, fundamentally altering the nation’s landscape. Showrunner Eric Kripke plainly described the dire situation, saying, “He took over the country. It’s his country now.” This terrifying new status quo is the direct springboard for the confirmed final season, where the stakes are cataclysmically high with most of The Boys captured and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) on a desperate mission with a supe-killing virus.

Exclusive look at The Season 5 poster for The Boys with Homelander at the White House #FYC



Via @antonystarrgif 📸 pic.twitter.com/xfOwhqotuO — Culture Base (@Culture3ase) May 19, 2025

Season 5 of The Boys will pick up in this dramatically altered America, where Homelander has imposed his will with an army of supes. With the apparatus of the state at his command, Homelander’s fascistic vision for America, hinted at by leaked set photos showing “Freedom Camps,” is rapidly taking shape. The mid-credits scene of the Season 4 finale further underscored Homelander’s new level of authority, revealing he was taken to a clandestine CIA facility housing his father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a clear indication of his unchecked power and ominous intentions. This grim reality sets a terrifying stage for the final season, as what remains of the Boys must contend with a supe who commands the full might of a nation, pushing the conflict into what Kripke describes as “our show’s version of the apocalypse.”

Everything We Know About The Boys Season 5

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Season 5 of The Boys will end the long-sprawling conflict between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander. Since the creative teams don’t have to worry about preserving character for future seasons, The Boys Season 5 is expected to push boundaries and deliver the franchise’s bloodiest chapter yet. Kripke has emphasized the gravity of this conflict, warning fans that with the story ending, “there will probably be lots of deaths,” and “there’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Kripke has also offered insights into the divergent paths for Butcher, who will “completely commit to being a monster,” and Hughie, who is set to “solidly learn what it means to be human.”

The connection between Homelander and his father, Soldier Boy, who has been promoted to series regular, is slated to be a central focus in Season 5. Kripke has stated that there is “a lot of material to mine there and a lot of fraught emotional turns” as their dynamic is explored more thoroughly than was possible in previous seasons. The series will also feature a notable Supernatural reunion, with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

Even as the main series reaches its planned five-season conclusion, the universe of The Boys is set to continue through various spinoffs. First, Gen V‘s second season will directly bridge the timeline between The Boys Season 4 and Season 5. Then, the prequel series Vought Rising aims to explore the origins of Vought International in the 1950s, featuring younger versions of Soldier Boy and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Furthermore, a Spanish-language spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, is also in development.

The Boys Season 5 is expected on Prime Video in 2026, with Gen V Season 2 preparing the groundwork for the finale in 2025.

How do you think Season 5 of The Boys will tackle its complex political themes? Join the discussion in the comments!